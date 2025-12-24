BITS Pilani recognised at CII Global Innovation & IP Summit 2025 for excellence in Patent Portfolio and Women in STEM Leadership

BITS Pilani announces its dual recognition at the prestigious CII Global Innovation & IP Summit 2025, held concurrently with the CII Global Summit on Technology, R&D & IP in New Delhi.

The institution was lauded for its exceptional contributions to intellectual property (IP) creation, management, and technology commercialization, and received the esteemed CII Women in STEM Award for its significant efforts in advancing women's participation, leadership, and influence across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

BITS Pilani secured the Best Patent Portfolio (2020–2025) – Second Runner-Up in the category of Academic Institutions - Private Universities, placing it among the nation's Top 30 IP-driven organisations.