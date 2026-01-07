BITS Pilani receives USD 1 million endowment for female student scholarships

BITS Pilani has received a philanthropic contribution of USD 1 million from alumnus Mahesh Samdani of the 1986 batch and his wife, Purva Ladha, to support female students at the institute.

The endowment will establish the Kaushaliya Devi Samdani Scholarship, named in memory of Samdani’s mother. The scholarship is aimed at assisting meritorious and financially needy female students, enabling access to higher education without financial constraints.

Mahesh Samdani, who currently serves as Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase in New York, has been associated with BITS Pilani through earlier contributions to student placements, the Practice School programme, and management education initiatives.