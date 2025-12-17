BITS Pilani receives $1 Million endowment from US alumnus to support female scholarships

BITS Pilani has received a USD 1 million endowment from its alumnus Brij Bhushan to support scholarships for female students and promote faculty-guided innovation addressing real-world challenges.

Bhushan is the founder of Reston Consulting Group (RCG) and belongs to BITS Pilani’s inaugural batch of 1960.

After a 24-year career in the US telecommunications corporate sector, Bhushan founded RCG in 1987.