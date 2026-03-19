BITS Pilani introduces BE-MBA dual degree, pharmaceutical engineering programme for 2026–27

BITS Pilani has announced two new academic offerings for the 2026–27 academic year — a five-year intercampus BE-MBA dual degree programme and a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Pharmaceutical Engineering. The courses are designed to combine technical education with management skills and emerging industry demands.
The five-year (3+2) dual degree programme will be conducted in collaboration with the BITS School of Management (BITSoM). Students will complete the first three years of their BE at BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa or Hyderabad, and then move to Mumbai for a two-year full-time MBA at BITSoM. Graduates will receive both engineering and management degrees upon completion.
Admissions to the programme will be offered through BITSAT under Direct Mode, along with a Vertical Transfer option for students already enrolled in BE programmes at BITS Pilani. Those maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.0 by the end of their second year can progress to the MBA phase without appearing for entrance exams such as CAT, GRE or GMAT. However, students applying through the Vertical Transfer route will need to undergo an additional selection process.
The introduction of these programmes reflects the institute’s focus on preparing students for innovation-driven careers by integrating interdisciplinary learning with industry-relevant skills.