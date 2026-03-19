BITS Pilani introduces BE-MBA dual degree, pharmaceutical engineering programme for 2026–27

BITS Pilani has announced two new academic offerings for the 2026–27 academic year — a five-year intercampus BE-MBA dual degree programme and a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Pharmaceutical Engineering. The courses are designed to combine technical education with management skills and emerging industry demands.

The five-year (3+2) dual degree programme will be conducted in collaboration with the BITS School of Management (BITSoM). Students will complete the first three years of their BE at BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa or Hyderabad, and then move to Mumbai for a two-year full-time MBA at BITSoM. Graduates will receive both engineering and management degrees upon completion.