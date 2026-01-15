BITS Pilani graduates hold their ground despite market pressures

As of December, in the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Semester-I placement cycle for the academic year (AY) 2025-26, over 920 students from the Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses have secured full-time employment. Compensation levels remain strong with an all-campus median salary of ₹28 lakh per annum. The Pilani campus recorded a median salary of ₹30 lakh.

Trading firms like Graviton, Quadeye, and IMC Trading drove the compensation packages, with niche roles paying over ₹1 crore. At the Pilani campus alone, there were six offers over ₹1 crore, five from IMC Trading and one from Flow Traders. This placement cycle also saw international players such as MEDIATEK (Taiwan) and Toyoda Gosei (Japan) offering international offers to graduates. The internship offerings were equally attractive, with the highest international stipend standing at a staggering ₹22 lakh per month at Tower Research (Northmoor, UK) and the highest domestic stipend at a record-breaking ₹12.5 lakh per month at IMC Trading.

Leading firms such as Qualcomm, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, AMD, Micron Technology, ARM, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies and Cadence Design Systems recruited across campuses, alongside newer participants including Skyworks, Cyient Semiconductors and SanDisk. Electrical and allied engineering roles gained momentum with organisations such as Skyroot Aerospace, Schneider Electric and Daimler Trucks India Centre offering roles in instrumentation and embedded profiles.

In the core mechanical and chemical space, recruitment saw strong participation from companies such as General Electric, Honeywell, Eaton, Volvo Eicher, Tata Advanced Systems, Sona Comstar, Bajaj Auto and Honda Two Wheelers offering roles in supply chain, mechatronics and manufacturing.

Design firms such as ARUP, WSP, Jacobs, AG&E, L&T and Enfinity Global hired graduates for structural and infrastructure engineering roles, whereas the pharma and life sciences sector was represented by Lilly, Biocon Biologics, Pharma ACE Analytics, Serum Institute and Enzene Biosciences, offering opportunities across formulation, regulatory affairs, technology transfer and bioinformatics.

More than 650 students secured internships with marquee organisations during the first semester, with around 150 pre-placement offers already extended before the winter semester recess. Leading investment banking and financial services firms such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, Nomura and UBS converted a significant number of their interns into full-time hires.

The BITS Pilani Dubai campus concluded its placement cycle for the academic year 2024-25 with over 139 offers and an overall placement rate of 83.5 per cent. The cycle saw participation from 155 companies, with a median salary of AED 72,000.