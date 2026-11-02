BITS Pilani expands full tuition scholarships to top 1,000 BITSAT rankers from 2027

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will extend its full tuition fee scholarship scheme to students who secure a rank among the top 1,000 in the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) from the 2027 admission cycle.
The scheme will cover eligible students whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 20 lakh. Recipients will receive a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years of their undergraduate programme, subject to maintaining a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 at their respective campuses.
Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao announced the expansion, which doubles the rank-based coverage of the initiative introduced for the top 500 BITSAT candidates in 2026.
The scholarship will be included in the admission offer, so eligible students will not need to submit a separate application after joining the institute.
Who is eligible for the BITS Pilani scholarship?
Under the expanded scheme, candidates must meet the following conditions:
Entrance rank: Among the top 1,000 BITSAT rankers.
Family income: Annual income of up to Rs 20 lakh.
Scholarship coverage: Full tuition fee waiver for four years of undergraduate study.
Academic requirement: Maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5.
Application process: No separate scholarship application after admission.
BITSAT is a computer-based entrance examination used for admission to integrated first-degree programmes at BITS Pilani campuses. These include Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Science (MSc) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programmes.
The announced benefit covers tuition fees. Students should check the institute's admission documents for details of admission fees and other charges, which are separate from tuition.
BITS Pilani reports rise in top-ranker admissions
The expansion follows an increase in the number of high-ranking BITSAT candidates joining the institute after the scholarship scheme was introduced.
Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said the number of eligible candidates from the top 500 rankers who joined BITS Pilani increased by 50 per cent in 2026. The BITSAT score required to enter that group rose from 314 to 324.
The institute also recorded an increase in admissions among candidates ranked between 501 and 1,000, who were not covered by the original initiative. Overall, the number of students joining from the top 1,000 rankers rose by 50 per cent.
Explaining the rationale for the scheme, Rao said, “The scholarship is built into the admission offer, and students do not need to apply for it after joining, so top performers can choose BITS Pilani based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability.”
Rs 190 crore disbursed in scholarships and financial assistance
BITS Pilani disbursed approximately Rs 190 crore through scholarships, fee waivers and fellowships across its undergraduate, higher degree and PhD programmes during the 2025-26 academic year.
Of this amount, Rs 101 crore went to First Degree students through merit-based, merit-cum-need and international student scholarship programmes. The institute said about one in every four students across its campuses received some form of financial assistance.
The institute's existing scholarship system also includes merit-based and merit-cum-need awards, with tuition fee waivers ranging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent for eligible undergraduate students. These awards are subject to the applicable criteria and continuation conditions.What students should know before applying
The expanded top-1,000 scholarship provision is scheduled to begin with the 2027 admission cycle. Candidates planning to apply should follow the official BITS admissions website for the BITSAT 2027 notification and the final scholarship terms.
The institute has said the full tuition waiver will depend on both the candidate's entrance rank and the annual family income limit. Recipients must also maintain the required CGPA to continue receiving the benefit throughout their programme.