BITS Pilani expands full tuition scholarships to top 1,000 BITSAT rankers from 2027

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will extend its full tuition fee scholarship scheme to students who secure a rank among the top 1,000 in the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) from the 2027 admission cycle.

The scheme will cover eligible students whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 20 lakh. Recipients will receive a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years of their undergraduate programme, subject to maintaining a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao announced the expansion, which doubles the rank-based coverage of the initiative introduced for the top 500 BITSAT candidates in 2026.

The scholarship will be included in the admission offer, so eligible students will not need to submit a separate application after joining the institute.