Bitcoin plunges below $85,000 as Crypto market sell-off deepens

Strategy, the biggest of the so-called crypto treasury companies that raises money just to buy bitcoin, tumbled 10.3 per cent. The company has reported holding 649,870 bitcoin. As of 11 am ET Monday they were worth about USD 55 billion.

American Bitcoin, in which President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. hold a stake, fell 7.2% and is now down more than 41 per cent since September 30.

Other Trump-related crypto ventures have seen declines as well. The market value for the World Liberty Financial token, or $WLFI, has fallen to about USD 3.91 billion from above USD 6 billion in mid-September, according to coinmarketcap.com And the price of a meme coin named for President Donald Trump, $TRUMP, is USD 5.63 compared to around USD 45 just before his inauguration in January.

Analysts point to a number of factors that have led to the sell-off in bitcoin and other crypto investments, including a broad risk-off sentiment that has gripped markets this fall, sending investors toward safer havens such as bonds and gold.