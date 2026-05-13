Birla Institute of Technology Mesra signs MoU with Arizona State University for global academic collaboration

Ranchi: The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) in Jharkhand's Mesra has signed a memorandum of understanding with Arizona State University in the United States for academic exchange and joint knowledge-sharing initiatives.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the institute said the collaboration was a strategic response to the National Education Policy-2020 mandate for the internationalisation of Indian higher education.
It will explore opportunities in faculty engagement, student development, academic exchange, and joint knowledge-sharing initiatives, the statement said.
According to BIT-Mesra Vice Chancellor Indranil Manna, "By bridging the institution's technical rigour with Arizona State University's global innovation, we are building a multi-disciplinary ecosystem that solves the historical 'education-to-employability' gap."
He further added that BIT-Mesra was providing its students with an internationalised curriculum and research exposure that aligns with India's ambition to become a global knowledge superpower.
The memorandum of understanding creates a formal foundation for continued dialogue between the two institutions.
"It will encourage further discussions around collaborative academic and research initiatives in the future," the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.