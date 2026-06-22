BIT Mesra and IIT Kharagpur sign MoU for joint research and academic growth

Ranchi (PTI): Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra and IIT-Kharagpur have signed an MoU for structured collaboration across research, academics, and institutional capacity-building.
The agreement establishes a five-year framework, extendable by mutual consent, covering joint PhD supervision, shared laboratory access, intellectual property development and commercialisation, and a range of collaborative academic and research activities, according to an official statement.
"The collaboration with IIT-Kharagpur represents an important milestone in BIT Mesra's pursuit of academic excellence, impactful research, and innovation-led growth," said BIT-Mesra vice-chancellor Prof. Indranil Manna.
"Through this partnership, we aim to create new opportunities for our students and faculty while contributing to national priorities through collaborative research and technology development," he said.
Both institutions will also explore a Joint Integrated MTech-PhD programme and dual-degree pathways under the agreement.
IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said, "The MoU will facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research initiatives, and capacity building, benefiting both institutions and the broader academic community."
A joint MoU implementation committee, comprising representatives from both institutions, will oversee progress with biannual reviews, it stated.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.