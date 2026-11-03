BIT Mesra, IIT Kanpur sign 5-yr MoU to strengthen research, higher education ecosystem

Commenting on the partnership, Manna said, "Through this partnership, we aim to create new opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in advanced research, benefit from specialised academic expertise and work on challenges that have national relevance."

Strong institutions, capable researchers and a skilled workforce will be central to India's progress towards Viksit Bharat @2047, he said.

"By bringing together the academic strengths and research capabilities of both institutions, we aim to contribute to the national goal through joint research, technology development and the preparation of graduates equipped to address the country's emerging scientific and technological needs."