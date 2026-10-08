BIT Mesra hackathon puts students to work on deepfakes, AI fraud and RAG systems

More than 300 students from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, participated in a 24-hour hackathon that challenged them to develop solutions for emerging problems in artificial intelligence, deepfakes and insurance fraud.

The ADROSONIC Build, organised by technology company Adrosonic in collaboration with BIT Mesra, was held on October 3 and 4. More than 106 teams took part, with 21 teams shortlisted for the final round.

Unlike conventional coding competitions, the hackathon was built around problems drawn from industry. The challenges focused on precision retrieval in generative AI systems, detection of synthetic identities and deepfake-based insurance claims, and the use of agentic AI in the insurance sector.