New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has amended its recruitment rules, paving the way for hiring of highly-talented candidates who have cleared competitive examinations conducted by central agencies like UPSC and SSC.
In a statement, the bureau said it has amended its BIS (Recruitment to Scientific Cadre) Regulations-2019, BIS (Recruitment to Administration, Finance and other Posts) Regulations-2020, and BIS (Recruitment to Laboratory Technical Posts) Regulations- 2019 to incorporate provisions for direct recruitment through the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS).
The amendment is in alignment with the Central government initiative to leverage merit-based talent pools from central recruiting agencies.
The new amended BIS (Recruitment to Scientific Cadre) Regulation-2026 was notified on October 27, 2026, while BIS (Recruitment to Administration, Finance and other Posts) Regulation-2026, and BIS (Recruitment to Laboratory Technical Posts) Regulations-2026 came into existence on November 4, 2026.
"This strategic policy reform enables BIS to tap into the rigorously vetted pool of non-recommended, willing candidates who have cleared competitive examinations conducted by premier central recruiting agencies - such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - but could not be accommodated in the final merit list due to limited vacancies," PTI quoted the BIS statement.
Elaborating on the key features, the BIS said it can now access and recruit high-calibre candidates directly from the public disclosure lists published by central recruiting bodies for posts across scientific, administration, finance, and other allied cadres.
It will also help the BIS to reduce recruitment timelines and administrative overhead.
The initiative reinforces the central government's commitment to transparent, merit-driven public sector hiring.
As the National Standards Body of India under the Department of Consumer Affairs, the BIS plays a pivotal role in standardisation, conformity assessment, and quality assurance across diverse industrial and consumer sectors.
"Integrating talent through the Public Disclosure Scheme will further strengthen BIS' administrative and financial backbone, ensuring the organisation remains agile and well-equipped to support India's rapidly evolving quality ecosystem and economic growth," the statement said.
With inputs of PTI