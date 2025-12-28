Biryani tops in Swiggy’s 2025 orders with 194 orders per minute

Continuing its decade-long dominance, Biryani claimed the top spot in Swiggy’s 2025 orders with 93 million units, equating to 194 orders per minute or 3.25 every second. According to the 10th edition of “How India Swiggy’d”, Chicken biryani led at 57.7 million orders, driving the highest repeat purchases among variants. Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizzas at 40.1 million and veg dosa at 26.2 million.

When it comes to desserts, white chocolate cake topped with 6.9 million orders, ahead of chocolate cake (5.4 million) and gulab jamun (4.5 million). Indian sweets like kaju barfi (2 million) and besan ladoo (1.9 million) rounded out popular picks. Global cuisines entered the carts with Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (12 million+ orders), Korean (4.7 million orders) cuisines becoming consumer favourites. Matcha was the most searched global cuisine in 2025.