Birla School of Law hosts California judge for lecture on sustainable peace

Birla School of Law at Birla Global University hosted a special lecture on sustainable peace by Dr Michael Arthur Caves, a judge of the Superior Court of California, as part of the university’s Global Lecture Series.

The event brought together faculty members and students for discussions on sustainable peace, justice and the role of law in building peaceful societies.

The programme began with a welcome address by Prof. Sukanta Kumar Nanda, dean of Birla School of Law, who highlighted the importance of engaging with contemporary legal and societal issues through academic discussions.

The lecture was organised in collaboration with National Law University Odisha (NLUO) and supported by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and Fulbright-India under the US Freedom 250 Initiative.

Prof. Dr. Kulbhushan Balooni, vice-chancellor of Birla Global University, attended the programme along with faculty members and students. Dr Caves interacted with participants and encouraged discussions on peace, justice and the contribution of legal institutions to peaceful societies.

The event was part of the university’s efforts to strengthen international academic collaboration and expose law students to perspectives from legal practitioners abroad.

The university said the lecture reflected its commitment to enriching legal education through engagement with international judicial experts.