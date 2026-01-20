Birla Global University launches MBA in Communication Management

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar, has announced the launch of an MBA in Communication Management and invited applications for its first batch (2026–28).
According to the university, the programme has been introduced in response to increasing demand for trained professionals in communication-related roles across corporate, media, consulting and public policy sectors. The course has been structured in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and experiential education.
The MBA in Communication Management aims to equip students with skills related to corporate communication, brand management, media engagement, crisis communication and digital communication. The curriculum combines management subjects with areas such as branding, advertising, public relations, digital media strategy and content management.
The university stated that the programme includes a digital-first approach, covering digital storytelling, social media strategy, data-driven communication and the use of emerging technologies. Learning methods are expected to include live projects, case studies, simulations, internships and interactions with industry professionals.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Kulbhushan Balooni said the programme is intended to strengthen communication-focused leadership skills among management graduates. Dean of the Birla School of Communication, Dr. Shiv Shankar Das, said the course has been designed to address the evolving role of communication in organisational leadership and governance.
Eligibility criteria include a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA, with applicable relaxation for reserved categories. Applicants with valid CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT or MAT scores may apply using those scores, while others can appear for the Birla Global University Entrance Test (BET), followed by a Written Ability Test and Personal Interview.
The application process will be conducted online, with applications open from September 26, 2025, to June 31, 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for further stages of the admission process after initial screening.