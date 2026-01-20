Birla Global University launches MBA in Communication Management

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar, has announced the launch of an MBA in Communication Management and invited applications for its first batch (2026–28).

According to the university, the programme has been introduced in response to increasing demand for trained professionals in communication-related roles across corporate, media, consulting and public policy sectors. The course has been structured in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and experiential education.

The MBA in Communication Management aims to equip students with skills related to corporate communication, brand management, media engagement, crisis communication and digital communication. The curriculum combines management subjects with areas such as branding, advertising, public relations, digital media strategy and content management.