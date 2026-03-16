Birla Global University hosts International conference on grassroots and frugal innovations

Birla Global University (BGU) hosted the International Conference on Grassroots and Frugal Innovations in Emerging Economies (GFI 2026) from March 12 to 14.

The conference aimed to address sustainable development challenges through grassroots innovations and brought together academicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs and innovators.

The conference was organised by the Birla School of Management’s B-Hive (Birla Hub for Innovation, Venturing & Entrepreneurship) in association with the Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University (USA), and Mid-West University, Surkhet, Nepal.