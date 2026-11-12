Birla Global University holds workshop on student well-being in Bhubaneswar

With student mental health receiving greater attention across higher education institutions in Odisha, Birla Global University organised an activity-based workshop on stress management and emotional well-being, with more than 120 students, faculty members and student representatives participating.

The workshop, titled Decluttering Minds: An Activity-Based Workshop, was held on November 4 by the university's Students Wellness and Well-being Committee. Dr Namrita Chahal, proprietor of Asha Wellness, was the guest speaker.

The session examined how everyday pressures, thoughts, emotions and social environments can affect a person's mental well-being. Through interactive activities, guided worksheets and open conversations, participants were encouraged to identify sources of stress and reflect on ways to manage their emotional responses.

A key part of the workshop involved Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) tapping, an approach that combines tapping on specific points on the body with focused attention on thoughts or feelings. The activity formed part of the session's practical exercises on stress management and emotional awareness.

The workshop also drew on the tradition of cleaning homes during Diwali. Dr Chahal connected the practice of clearing physical spaces with the idea of making room for positive thoughts, mindfulness and personal growth. Participants were encouraged to consider the influence of their surroundings and relationships on their emotional state.

According to the university, the programme saw participation from over 98 students, 13 faculty members and nine student representatives. The format allowed students to take part in activities and discussions rather than limit the session to a conventional lecture.

The workshop comes at a time when the Odisha government is seeking to strengthen mental health support systems in colleges and universities. The state Higher Education Department has recently directed public and private universities and degree colleges to establish functional mental health and well-being centres for students and staff.

The operational guidelines call for counselling facilities, designated mental health nodal officers and institutional committees to identify signs of psychological distress and coordinate support. Institutions have also been asked to facilitate referrals to qualified mental health professionals when required.