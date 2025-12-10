Birla Global University conducts 8th Annual Convocation

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU) hosted its 8th Annual Convocation Ceremony, marking a crucial milestone in the institution’s academic journey.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Birla Global University. Shri Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader for Education and Skill Development at KPMG India, attended the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Governor emphasised that education is a lifelong journey, encouraging students to maintain integrity, have compassion, and build resilience. He stated that true success is defined by the positive effect one creates in the lives of others.