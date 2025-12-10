Birla Global University conducts 8th Annual Convocation

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU) hosted its 8th Annual Convocation Ceremony, marking a crucial milestone in the institution’s academic journey.
The ceremony was attended by Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Birla Global University. Shri Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader for Education and Skill Development at KPMG India, attended the occasion as Chief Guest.
The Governor emphasised that education is a lifelong journey, encouraging students to maintain integrity, have compassion, and build resilience. He stated that true success is defined by the positive effect one creates in the lives of others.
Shri Narayanan Ramaswamy described the current time as one of unprecedented opportunity, inspiring students to align their careers with technology, sustainability, and global citizenship.
Shri P K Mishra, member of the Board of Governors, BGU, welcomed all the dignitaries. Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof Kulbhushan Balooni presented the annual report for the academic year 2024–25, focusing on the university’s academic achievements, research advancements, and developmental progress.
In 2025, a total of 456 degrees were awarded, comprising 228 postgraduate degrees, 224 undergraduate degrees, and 4 doctoral degrees. In addition, 17 gold medals were received by the meritorious students for their exceptional academic performance.
Prof B K Das, Registrar, Birla Global University, conducted the proceedings. The ceremony was closed with the playing of the National Anthem, marking a proud day for the graduates and the university community.