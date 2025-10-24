Birla Global University and KPMG introduce MBA in Business Analytics with hands-on industry learning

Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar, has launched a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics, jointly designed and delivered by the Birla School of Management and KPMG in India.

KPMG, one of the world’s four largest professional services networks — along with Deloitte, PwC, and EY — operates in more than 140 countries and provides audit, tax, and advisory services. The programme is designed to build professionals with advanced analytical and strategic skills for a data-driven global economy.

The course structure integrates business strategy, data analytics, and technology, offering students practical exposure through industry-relevant tools and real-world case studies. Designed to meet the growing demand for professionals who can translate data insights into effective business strategies, the programme is positioned to prepare graduates for leadership roles across industries.

Prof Parameswar Nayak, Dean of the Birla School of Management, described the new programme as “a launchpad to master data, turn insights into strategy, and lead the future with the foresight that defines tomorrow’s business leaders.”

Mr Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader for the Education Sector at KPMG in India, emphasised that the collaboration reflects “a genuine academia and industry partnership.” He added, “The objective of this programme is to facilitate industry-ready students from the University. BGU faculty members and KPMG professionals will work together to co-design and co-deliver parts of this programme.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, formerly with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and IIM Kashipur, said the initiative aligns with BGU’s vision to offer education that “ignites curiosity, fuels ambition, and cultivates excellence.”

The MBA in Business Analytics is now open for applications.