Bird book captures the imagination of students and teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Policy-related talks briefly took a backseat at the forest department office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, as students, teachers, forest officials and nature enthusiasts gathered for to discuss a simpler topic: birds.

The occasion was the release of Nammude Pakshikal, a book on Kerala’s birdlife authored by C Rahim. It contains detailed information about the various bird species found across Kerala from their physical characteristics and habitats to feeding patterns and nesting habits in a way that is easy for both children and adults to understand.

At the event, forest officials stressed the importance of nurturing environmental awareness among younger generations. “While many people encounter birds every day, only a few stop to identify them or learn about their role in maintaining ecological balance,” observed an officer.

Stating that urbanisation, habitat loss and changing weather patterns have affected bird populations in many parts of the country, the speakers also pointed out that creating awareness through books and educational programmes will encourage public participation in conservation efforts.

“Conservation begins with awareness, and people are more likely to protect what they understand and appreciate,” said official. The officials also said while government departments and environmental organisations continue to undertake protection measures, lasting change requires public participation.

The students’ enthusiasm stole the show at the event. Many shared stories of spotting birds in their neighbourhoods and schools. The programme offered an opportunity to learn the names of birds.

Teachers said resources such as Nammude Pakshikal could help bring environmental education closer to students. “Rather than learning about conservation solely through textbooks, children can connect with nature through observation and experience,” they said.

An interactive session on bird conservation at the end saw students asking questions, sharing observations and discussing ways to contribute to protecting local wildlife.