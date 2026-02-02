Biopharma push will cement Karnataka as key healthcare hub

BENGALURU: The Union Budget has placed biopharmaceutical development at the centre of India’s healthcare strategy, with Karnataka set to benefit as a key hub for advanced care and research.

The Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, with a Rs 10,000 crore outlay over five years, aims to make India a global manufacturing hub for biologics and biosimilars.

“With Bengaluru’s vibrant industrial, clinical and academic ecosystem, the SHAKTI scheme will provide the much-needed impetus for discovery, validation and clinical trials to bring novel biosimilars to the masses democratising access to essential medicines for most Indians,” said Deepak Saini, Professor, Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science.