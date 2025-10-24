Biomimicry is key to safe orbital regions: ISRO scientist

HYDERABAD: Biomimicry and global collaboration are key to ensuring a sustainable orbital environment, allowing humanity to continue benefiting from space technologies for generations to come, said Dr Sudheer Reddy, an ISRO scientist, at the two-day global conference Bioinspired Frontiers: Space Economy, Biomimicry & Extraterrestrial Resources, which concluded on Thursday at the JRC Convention Centre.

The event brought together experts, policymakers, innovators, and students to explore how nature-inspired strategies can drive sustainable space exploration and resource management.