BIMTECH’s ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop champions Generative AI for inclusive Higher Education aligned with SDGs

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), through its Centre of Education for All (BCall), successfully organized a five-day Train the Trainer Workshop for Inclusive Higher Education.

Under the EU-funded Project AIDEdu, this initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing digitized, inclusive, and accessible management education in India and Nepal, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4, 10, and 17.

The workshop witnessed footfall of participants from Spain, Austria, Latvia, Nepal, and India who engaged in an enriching exchange of ideas. Led by eminent experts, this learning series featured an engaging session on “How to Integrate Generative AI into Teaching and Learning Processes" and highlighted strategies and examples of ‘Universal Design for Learning’ (UDL).