BIMTECH’s ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop champions Generative AI for inclusive Higher Education aligned with SDGs

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), through its Centre of Education for All (BCall), successfully organized a five-day Train the Trainer Workshop for Inclusive Higher Education.
Under the EU-funded Project AIDEdu, this initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing digitized, inclusive, and accessible management education in India and Nepal, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4, 10, and 17.
The workshop witnessed footfall of participants from Spain, Austria, Latvia, Nepal, and India who engaged in an enriching exchange of ideas. Led by eminent experts, this learning series featured an engaging session on “How to Integrate Generative AI into Teaching and Learning Processes" and highlighted strategies and examples of ‘Universal Design for Learning’ (UDL).
Across five days, the capacity building sessions covered topics including “Understanding disability and inclusion”, “Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities”, “Constitutional values & duties for inclusion”, “Disability and Inclusion in HEIs in India and Nepal”, “Competencies and tools for developing inclusive education”, “Universal Design of Learning”, and “Implementation of best practices through Digital Learning Platforms and their Impact on SDGs”.
Day one specifically focused on learning from best practices in Spain to adapting globally tested models of inclusion, and exploring how Generative AI can be integrated effectively into teaching and learning processes. Professors from the institute also shared insights from primary data of BIMTECH students on the Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, and Accessibility scenario.
Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, shared, “This workshop created a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and strategic planning. Participants gained insights into best practices from EU Countries for promoting inclusive education and explored their adaptability in South Asian higher education contexts. They experimented with Generative AI applications to enhance inclusivity, engagement, and effectiveness in teaching and learning.”
Building the capacities of educators on inclusive education was the key focus of this 5-day workshop.
Dr. Javier Fernández Molina & Dr. Mario Guillo, University of Alicante, Spain, conducted a thought-provoking session on the topic “How to Integrate Generative AI into Teaching and Learning Processes." Dr. Himanshi Tiwari, Project Lead, BIMTECH, shared strategies and examples of ‘Universal Design for Learning’ (UDL), which BCall focuses on studying further for its contextualization in Indian HEIs.
BCall, BIMTECH’s pioneering initiative for Education for All, is designed as a model centre of educational inclusion. Equipped with advanced assistive technologies such as adjustable workstations, large-print keyboards, speech-to-text software, and accessibility plugins, BCall aims to become a regional leader in inclusive education.