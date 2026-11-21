Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Niva Bupa Health Insurance to launch a joint certification programme for students pursuing its Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Insurance Business Management (PGDM-IBM).

The Joint Certification Programme 3.0 will comprise 10 hours of face-to-face classroom training conducted by subject experts from Niva Bupa. Students must complete the sessions and clear an assessment to qualify for the certificate issued by the health insurer.

The curriculum covers eight areas: the insurance industry and health insurance, fundamentals of insurance, insurance products, health insurance underwriting and claims, customer service, insurance analytics, organisational culture and future readiness, and career opportunities in the sector.

The training is intended to give students practical exposure to health insurance operations, customer expectations, regulatory requirements and industry practices.