BIMTECH invites applications for 2026–28 PGDM programmes

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has opened applications for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management programmes for the 2026–28 academic cycle.

The application window will remain open until November 28, 2025, covering four programmes: PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management) and PGDM (Retail Management).

Applicants need a recognised undergraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks and a valid score from CAT 2025, XAT 2026, GMAT 2024 or 2025–26, or CMAT 2026. For the Insurance Business Management and Retail Management programmes, MAT 2025–26 scores are also accepted.

The institute notes that the programmes are designed around analytical competencies, communication abilities and applied management skills taught through coursework and field-linked components.

BIMTECH’s director, Dr Prabina Rajib, said the institute’s long-running alumni network and industry relationships shape the learning environment, adding that students can expect academically intensive training supported by faculty with domain expertise.

For 2026–28, the planned intake includes 300 seats for PGDM with 45 supernumerary seats, and 60 each for the other three programmes. Diversity data shared by the institute indicates that the current student profile includes around 40 per cent women and candidates from 25 states and Union Territories.

The institute recorded an uptick in applicants with engineering backgrounds and those with previous work experience. International enrolments included students from Nepal and Zimbabwe, following similar patterns in earlier batches.

Last year’s highest cost-to-company packages stood at Rs 22 Lakh for PGDM, Rs 16.42 Lakh for International Business, Rs 14.50 Lakh for Insurance Business Management and Rs 16.42 Lakh for Retail Management.

Merit-based scholarships of up to Rs 3 Lakh are available at admission for high scorers in CAT and XAT, and additional scholarships are awarded for strong academic performance during the course.

The application portal is available at https://online.admissions.bimtech.ac.in/