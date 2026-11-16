BIM, University of Texas at Arlington to launch AI master's programme in Chennai in 2027

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchirappalli, has partnered with the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), United States, to offer a two-year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence for Business (MSAIB) programme in Chennai, with the first batch expected to begin in August 2027.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday, November 13. Designed primarily for working professionals in India, the programme will follow a hybrid format, with classes conducted at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai. The indicative tuition fee is US$27,000, approximately Rs 25 lakh.

The STEM-designated programme will cover artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, data engineering and business strategy, with an emphasis on applying these technologies to business operations and decision-making.

Each course will run for eight weeks, with seven weeks of online instruction followed by a week of in-person teaching by UTA faculty in Chennai. Students will also undertake a one-week immersion programme in the United States, which will include company visits and interactions with business executives. A capstone project will require participants to work on practical business challenges.

BIM Director Asit K Barma said the partnership reflected a shift in how institutions approach international education.

“At BIM, we believe the future lies in the mobility of knowledge, faculty, curriculum, and academic credentials, alongside student mobility,” Dr Barma said in the institute's announcement. He said the collaboration would allow Indian working professionals to gain international academic exposure and AI capabilities without having to relocate overseas or interrupt their careers.

BIM Chairman of the Board of Governors Ravi Appasamy said the agreement was part of the institute's plans to build a globally connected institution with stronger academic and research capabilities.

The first cohort is expected to have 25 students. Selection will be conducted jointly by the two institutions through a separate admission process, including interviews. UTA representatives have indicated that applicants' undergraduate academic performance, the rigour of their previous coursework, mathematical background and work experience will be considered.

The programme is based on UTA's newly introduced AI for Business academic offering. The university's College of Business launched redesigned bachelor's and master's programmes in the discipline in 2026, replacing its earlier Business Analytics programmes. The revised curriculum places greater emphasis on applying AI to business strategy, productivity and organisational decision-making.

UTA's Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence for Business is a 33-credit-hour, non-thesis programme. Its curriculum includes Python programming, data engineering, introductory and advanced AI for business, and a capstone course. Electives include responsible and ethical AI applications, cloud computing and machine learning for business.

The BIM partnership builds on an existing academic cooperation agreement between the two institutions, which included collaboration in business analytics, information systems, faculty exchanges and research activities.

The US$27,000 fee is being positioned by BIM as a lower-cost alternative to two years of full-time residential study in the United States. However, students will still need to travel to the US for the programme's immersion component.