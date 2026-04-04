Bill to set up private universities introduced in J&K assembly; LG nod to 3 bills

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakeena Itoo introduced a bill in the legislative assembly for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the Union Territory.
The bill also seeks to ensure academic standards to safeguard quality education and protect the interests of students.
Meanwhile, the legislative assembly Secretary, Manoj Kumar Pandit, informed the House that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assented to three bills passed by the House.
Informing the House, the secretary said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026; the Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026, and Jammu and Kashmir State Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2026 passed by Legislative Assembly have been assented to by the Lt Governor on March 31."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.