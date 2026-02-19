Ankur Vora steps in as Bill Gates skips AI Impact Summit address

New Delhi: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation India announced on Thursday.



The announcement was made via the foundation's official account (@BMGFIndia), which posted, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address". The organization further clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who "will speak later today at the Summit".