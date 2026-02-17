Bill Gates lavishes praise on RTGS, Naidu’s tech push

Bill Gates evinced keen interest and sought details on several subjects.

When the Chief Minister explained the collection of public satisfaction levels on government services through RTGS, Bill Gates appreciated the system and asked about the steps being taken to protect people’s land records.

Chief Minister Naidu said the government is using blockchain technology and QR codes to prevent tampering of land records in the State.

Bill Gates also enquired about the implementation of the Sanjeevani health project in Kuppam constituency with the support of the Gates Foundation.

When Naidu said that the State government maintains the health records of all citizens using AI, Bill Gates appreciated the effort and opined that diagnostic services should be made available to the poor at a low cost.