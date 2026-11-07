Bikram Majithia likens PCS exam row to NEET irregularities, appeals CJP, Cong and BJP to unite

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday drew similarities between the alleged irregularities in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Mains 2025 examination and the NEET 2026 exam, while appealing the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to unite against it.

The results of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Main Examination were declared on November 4, with candidates alleging irregularities, fraud, and corruption soon after the announcement.