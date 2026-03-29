Bihar’s Ajay Sahay leads grassroots efforts to restore rivers, ponds and water sources

BIHAR : E starts his day at 6 o’clock every day. Finishing his routine in a hurry, he heads out for work that he says defines his life: saving water and restoring lost sources across Bihar.

By early morning, he is already on the road, travelling to nearby villages where ponds and rivers have slowly disappeared. There, he gathers residents near dried beds and explains why water conservation is essential for survival. He meets panchayat leaders, discusses local problems, and urges them to organise Jal Panchayats. These gatherings, he believes, can turn awareness into action. He also promotes rainwater harvesting, reminding communities that government efforts alone are not enough.