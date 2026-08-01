Bihar youth protests face legislative scrutiny as Congress launches fact-finding tour

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS): The Congress has launched a two-day fact-finding mission to investigate the police action during student protests linked to the recent NEET paper-leak controversy in Bihar.
The party has constituted six teams comprising MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior Congress leaders, which will visit Patna, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnea and Siwan on August 1 and 2.
Madan Mohan Jha, the MLC and senior Congress leader of Bihar, told IANS that the objective of the exercise is to establish the facts surrounding the student protests, police action and the condition of students allegedly affected during the police action.
According to a letter issued by the party, the teams will meet the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in the respective districts and raise questions regarding the police action during the protests.
The teams will also meet students and youths who were arrested, detained or otherwise affected.
Wherever possible, they will meet students currently lodged in jail and speak to their families to understand the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
The Congress teams are also expected to visit the locations where police action took place.
“The fact-finding teams will collect available documentary and other evidence, including FIRs and case documents, medical reports, videos and photographs, statements from eyewitnesses, information from lawyers and civil society representatives, accounts of affected students and their families, and statements from public representatives and government officials,” Jha, who is part of a team visiting Darbhanga, said.
The teams will specifically examine allegations of excessive use of force by police, as well as claims that students were wrongfully implicated, arrested or harassed.
Jha said each team would prepare a detailed report covering the sequence of events, arrests and detentions, criminal cases registered, and allegations of police excesses.
The reports will also include medical and legal documents, eyewitness accounts and recommendations from the respective teams.
After the six district reports are completed, the Congress plans to prepare a consolidated Bihar Fact-Finding Report.
According to the party, the findings will subsequently be made public through press conferences in Patna and New Delhi.
The Congress has assigned specific district-wise responsibilities to different leaders, with the two-day exercise aimed at documenting the events surrounding the student protests and assessing the allegations made against the police.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.