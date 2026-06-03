Bihar TRE-4 recruitment notification will be issued in July: Education minister

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has announced that the notification for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) will be issued in July under all circumstances, providing fresh hope to thousands of teacher aspirants across the state.
Speaking to journalists during his visit to Khagaria on Tuesday, the minister said the state government remains committed to the teacher recruitment process and is actively working to fill vacancies in the education sector.
He urged candidates preparing for government teaching jobs to continue their studies with full dedication, assuring them that official details regarding the recruitment process would be released soon.
“The notification for TRE-4 will be issued in July, come what may. Aspirants should focus on their preparation and remain confident,” the minister said.
The announcement is expected to bring relief and renewed enthusiasm among lakhs of candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the next phase of teacher recruitment in Bihar.
During the interaction, the Education Minister also commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding the government residence occupied by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
Mithilesh Tiwari alleged that despite receiving an official notice from the government, Rabri Devi had not vacated the government-allotted bungalow. He further claimed that opposition leaders have a tendency to retain government properties and seek personal control over them.
The remarks come amid an escalating political dispute over the residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna, which has become a major point of contention between the ruling alliance and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The Education Minister also shared his views on the political situation in West Bengal. He asserted that a period of political change was underway in the state and claimed that the ruling establishment there was facing increasing challenges.
According to Tiwari, concerns over law and order and the activities of criminal networks have become significant issues in West Bengal. He suggested that political reactions from certain parties reflect growing unease amid changing circumstances.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.