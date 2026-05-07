Bihar to train legislators, officials in artificial intelligence

He added that the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission has been constituted with the aim of establishing the state as one of the leading states in AI.

AI-enabled systems will be developed to achieve effective outcomes in administrative systems, financial management, human resource utilisation, infrastructure development, agriculture, social welfare, art and culture, and tourism development. This will also help make government systems and services more transparent, accountable, and data-driven.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal from the Transport Department to procure 400 electric air-conditioned buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa Yojana. Of these, 150 buses will be allocated to Patna, while 50 each will be allotted to Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnea.

The scheme will be implemented over the next 12 years from the financial year 2026–27. The government has sanctioned a revised amount of Rs 517.16 crore as cash gap subsidy to support the operation of 400 e-buses over this period.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 1.85 acres of land (including passage) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Patna, free of cost. The land, located in the industrial area of Patna (urban), abuts the airport campus and may be used for the development of airport infrastructure and related purposes.

The Cabinet also extended the implementation of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package (BIIPP) 2025 until 30 June 2026, following investor interest. The package was earlier effective until 31 March 2026. The move is expected to ensure continuity in industrial investment in the state.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the Bihar Building (Amendment) Bylaws, 2026, aimed at reducing the loss of commercial land and easing pressure on cities caused by rapid urbanisation.

The approval is intended to promote commercial activity in the state and simplify and expedite the building construction permission process through modern technology, innovation, and a responsive and accountable governance approach, with the objective of making life easier for citizens.