Bihar to open 213 degree colleges across blocks from 15 July

Patna, July 11 (IANS): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies will be integrated into the functioning of the State Assembly to make Legislative proceedings more efficient, transparent, and effective.
He made the announcement while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day orientation programme for state MLAs at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) in Gaya.
Emphasising the role of technology in governance, the Chief Minister said that adopting AI and digital tools would improve the State Assembly's functioning and further strengthen democratic institutions.
He urged newly elected legislators to gain a thorough understanding of Assembly procedures, Parliamentary rules, and Legislative traditions.
"Capable legislators and a strong Legislative Assembly are the foundation of a prosperous Bihar," Chief Minister Choudhary said.
The Chief Minister stressed that the role of legislators extends beyond participation in Assembly sessions.
He said that elected representatives should raise public issues with factual preparation, represent the aspirations of their constituencies effectively, ensure government welfare schemes reach the last beneficiary, and promote healthy debate and constructive discussions inside the House.
According to Chief Minister Choudhary, both the ruling party and the Opposition have an equally important role in strengthening democratic institutions.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's goal of 'Samriddh Bihar' (Prosperous Bihar), Samrat Chaudhary said that all public representatives should work collectively to achieve these objectives.
He emphasised that development can be accelerated only through coordinated efforts between the government and elected representatives.
The Chief Minister said that Bihar is rapidly implementing major infrastructure projects through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, including modern bus terminals, greenfield townships, and other key infrastructure projects.
He also highlighted the state government's 'Sahyog Karyakram', saying it aims to improve public service delivery and ensure faster resolution of citizens' grievances with active participation from legislators.
Making a significant announcement in the education sector, Samrat Chaudhary said the state government will launch 213 new degree colleges across different blocks of Bihar from July 15.
He described the initiative as a major step toward expanding access to higher education, enabling students to pursue quality education closer to their homes while contributing to Bihar's long-term development.
The two-day orientation programme was inaugurated by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, in the presence of Bihar Governor Lieutenant General General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
The programme is designed to acquaint newly elected legislators with Parliamentary practices, legislative responsibilities, constitutional values, and principles of good governance, enabling them to discharge their duties more effectively.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.