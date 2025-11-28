Bihar to offer free JEE, NEET coaching in 9 districts

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is now accepting applications for its free non-residential coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

This initiative will last from 2026 to 2028 in nine divisional districts: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Munger, NDTV reports.

The programme will provide specialised coaching from expert faculty who have previously worked at renowned coaching institutes.

Students chosen for the plan will receive study materials, attend question-and-answer sessions, and gain access to AC classrooms outfitted with digital boards. Each student will also receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for two years.

For more focused preparation for JEE and NEET, BSEB will set up separate batches of 50 boys and 50 girls.

Applicants will be assigned coaching centres depending on their merit, with courses held at specified government schools in each district.

Students taking the Class 10 annual examination in 2026 under BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognised board and seeking admission to BSEB-affiliated +2 schools are eligible to apply.