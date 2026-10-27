Bihar to make computer education compulsory from Class 6 in government schools

The Bihar government plans to make computer education compulsory for students from Class 6 onwards in all government schools from the next academic session, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said during a departmental review meeting on October 23.

The education department has been directed to prepare for the rollout, including training teachers in computer education through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) before they begin teaching the subject.

The state has also set a March 31, 2027, deadline for introducing smart classrooms in all 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools. Officials have been instructed to speed up infrastructure work and complete pending boundary-wall construction at model schools.