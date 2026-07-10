Bihar to launch 'Mera School, Mera Swabhiman' campaign

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari has announced the launch of the 'Mera School, Mera Swabhiman' campaign, an initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in government schools by encouraging former students and local residents to reconnect with and contribute to their alma maters.

The campaign will be launched during the holy month of Shravan from the primary school where Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary received his early education. According to the minister, the initiative seeks to foster a sense of pride and ownership among communities while mobilising support to improve school infrastructure and learning facilities across the state.

Addressing a function in Buxar on Thursday, Tiwari said the programme aligns with the Bihar government's broader efforts to improve the quality of education and strengthen public schools through greater community involvement.

The minister also addressed concerns raised by teachers over pending transfer requests, assuring them that all transfer-related issues would be resolved by the end of July. He urged teachers to remain focused on classroom teaching and work towards improving academic standards in government schools.

"Our priority is to ensure quality education for every child. Teachers should concentrate on teaching while the government works to address their administrative concerns," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari attended a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at MV College in Buxar. He was later felicitated by Nagrik Manch in Dumraon in the presence of Dumraon MLA Rahul Kumar Singh and Rajpur MLA Santosh Kumar Nirala.

The announcement comes as the Bihar government continues to roll out education reforms under initiatives such as Saat Nischay-3, Unnat Shiksha, Ujjwal Bhavishya, and Samagra Shiksha. Earlier this month, the state sought over Rs 1,100 crore in central assistance to expand smart classrooms, ICT laboratories, vocational education facilities and other school infrastructure projects across Bihar.