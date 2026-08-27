Bihar to establish women-only university run entirely by female administrators, professors, and scholars

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS): Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday announced the establishment of a women-only university in Bihar, where women hold all positions, from students and teaching staff to the Vice-Chancellor.
The announcement was made during the launch of the ‘Samriddh Mahila-Samriddh Bihar’ (Prosperous Women-Prosperous Bihar) campaign at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.
Chaudhary said the proposed university would create new opportunities for women in higher education and leadership and contribute to the state’s overall development.
Highlighting the government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, he said the transformation of Bihar that began after 2005 had continued over the past two decades.
He recalled the launch of the Jeevika programme in 2005-06, saying that women associated with the initiative had made a major contribution to Bihar’s economy. He claimed that Jeevika Didis had contributed approximately Rs 1.46 lakh crore to the state’s economy.
Chaudhary said greater self-confidence among women transforms families and that the growing empowerment of lakhs of women could transform Bihar itself. He also pointed to women’s increasing participation in different sectors, including the police force.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s plan to connect the homes of approximately 10 lakh Jeevika Didis with solar energy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.
Solar panels will be installed at the homes of eligible Jeevika Didis, with the government expecting the initiative to substantially reduce their household electricity expenditure and potentially create additional income opportunities through solar power.
He also highlighted Bihar’s existing provisions for women’s representation, including 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies.
Other initiatives cited during the event included the Women’s Employment Scheme, Bihar Ki Beti Startup Challenge, Chief Minister’s PhD Fellowship for Girls, bicycle and uniform schemes, competitive-examination incentives, Pink Toilets and Pink Buses, along with free bus travel on special occasions.
The announcements underscore the government’s stated focus on women’s education, employment, economic participation and self-reliance as part of its broader development agenda.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.