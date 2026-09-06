"Bihar to develop around 700 model schools for NEET, JEE preparation": CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday announced that around 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools will be developed across the state to provide students with facilities and academic support for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

Addressing the Teacher's Day occasion 2026 at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall here, Choudhary said the proposed university would provide regular training to teachers from primary education to higher education, engineering and polytechnic institutions.

"More than seven lakh teachers are working in Bihar from primary schools to higher education, engineering and polytechnic institutions. To improve the quality of teachers and provide them regular training, a separate Teacher Training University will be established," the Chief Minister said.

Choudhary also announced that Bihar will develop a modern artificial intelligence ecosystem in collaboration with leading technology companies such as Google, Microsoft and Sarvam AI.

"Teachers will be provided training in the latest artificial intelligence technologies," he said.

An MoU was signed between the Bihar Education Department and Google during the programme for training teachers in AI and modern technologies.

The Chief Minister said efforts would also be made to establish a centre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Bihar to provide better higher education opportunities to students.

On examination reforms, Choudhary said the government aims to release matriculation examination results within seven days of completion of the examination.

Students dissatisfied with their marks would be allowed to reappear within 15 days in designated examination slots, he said.

He added that arrangements were being developed to release engineering and polytechnic results within 24 hours.

A committee headed by a sitting High Court judge has been constituted to suggest structural reforms in the examination system, Choudhary said, adding that the government would act on its recommendations.

The state is also considering decentralising the examination system and releasing results centre-wise to reduce delays and facilitate timely admissions, he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Around 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools would be developed in Bihar, where students would receive facilities to prepare for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE."

Live online teachers would be made available to students, including those staying in hostels and those commuting from home, enabling them to access academic assistance round the clock, he said.

On Bihar's educational heritage, Choudhary said the process of establishing the historic Vikramshila University was being taken forward.

"The land acquisition process for Vikramshila University was completed on July 15, and work to take the project forward on the ground will be undertaken within the next year," he said.

Highlighting improvements in school education, Choudhary said the primary-level dropout rate declined from around 46 per cent in 2004-05 to 2 per cent in 2024-25.

The secondary-level dropout rate fell from around 73 per cent to below 10 per cent, while the higher secondary dropout rate declined from around 83 per cent to below 7 per cent, he said.

"The percentage of out-of-school children also declined from around 12 per cent to 1.7 per cent. Recruitment of teachers was continuing in the state, with the BPSC process underway to fill more than 33,000 teaching posts. He said pending salaries of teachers under the Madarsa and Sanskrit Boards had been released to ensure timely payment. Keeping the interests of non-funded (Vitt-rahit) teachers in mind, a separate pay scale will be ensured for them," the Chief Minister said.

Choudhary also congratulated Gopalganj teacher Pushpa Prasad and Banka teacher Khushboo Kumari for being honoured by the President of India for their outstanding contribution.

The Teacher's Day programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Science, Technology and Technical Education Minister Sheela Kumari, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, DGP Vinay Kumar, Education Department Secretary Rajiv Raushan and Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Dr Thiyagarajan S.M., among other senior officials, teachers and students.

The programme began with the Chief Minister paying a floral tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Teachers who made outstanding contributions to education were also felicitated during the event.