Bihar to bring in University Bill to simplify, modernise higher edu regulatory framework

Patna: In an attempt to simplify, modernise, and make the regulatory framework for higher education more transparent, the Bihar government is preparing to bring in a new University Bill based on the best practices followed by other states and central universities, an official statement said on Friday.
A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, who is chancellor of the state universities, during the day.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, state minister Sanjay Singh Tiger, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the governor, Dipak Kumar Singh, and other senior officials.
A statement issued by the governor's secretariat said, "In an attempt to simplify, modernise, and make the regulatory framework for higher education more transparent, the Bihar government is preparing to enact a new University Act based on the best practices adopted by other states and central universities."
The meeting also decided to take forward a comprehensive proposal prepared after studying the university legislations of 15 states and incorporating their best and most suitable provisions, it said.
"The governor was informed in the meeting that a centralised recruitment process is being adopted for the contractual appointment of assistant professors in the newly established 211 government degree colleges in the state.
"While reviewing the guidelines prepared for the Faculty Development Programme, it was informed that every higher educational institution will be required to organise at least one such programme annually to ensure the continuous professional development of faculty members," the statement said.
The meeting also reviewed the efforts being made for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
It was informed that all academic programmes are being aligned with national standards and that the curricula for 43 postgraduate subjects are expected to receive approval by the first week of July.
To promote research and innovation, consensus was reached on proposals relating to the Chancellor's Post-Doctoral Fellowship, the Chief Minister's Research Grant Scheme, and the Chief Minister's Research Scholarship Scheme.
It was also informed that the implementation of major digital initiatives, including the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), APAAR, and the National Academic Depository, is being regularly monitored.
To ensure the timely distribution of pending degrees to students, instructions have been issued to complete this task by September 30, so that students do not face unnecessary difficulties.
Information was also shared regarding the introduction of fixed timelines for faculty promotions and transfers to ensure greater discipline and regularity in administrative processes.
The governor observed that the coordinated and effective implementation of initiatives will significantly strengthen transparency, accountability, digital governance, academic quality, and student-centric administration in the state's higher education system, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.