Bihar Tech portal to support entrepreneurs and accelerate startup growth

Patna, June 19 (IANS): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Friday that the state government will develop a dedicated 'Bihar Tech' portal aimed at promoting startups, technology-driven enterprises, and industrial growth across the state.
The announcement was made during an interactive session with representatives of the IT industry and the startup ecosystem.
The event was attended by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Urban Development Minister Nitish Mishra.
Addressing industry representatives, Samrat Choudhary said the proposed Bihar Tech portal would serve as a platform to support startups, attract investment, and accelerate Bihar's economic transformation.
He emphasised that the state government is working toward the vision of a developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a prosperous Bihar envisioned by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
According to the Chief Minister, the state government aims to create a stronger startup ecosystem by removing legal and administrative hurdles and providing entrepreneurs with a supportive platform.
He said that youth participation and innovation would play a crucial role in shaping Bihar's industrial future over the next five years.
Highlighting ongoing development initiatives, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government has identified nearly two lakh acres of government land and is developing 11 new satellite townships across Bihar.
He added that farmers whose land is being acquired are being provided fair compensation to avoid grievances.
The Bihar government, he said, is actively creating opportunities for industrial investment and rapidly addressing obstacles faced by businesses.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the success of the state's Sahyog Portal and Sahyog Shivirs, which allow citizens to submit grievances and requests online.
He said that around 3.26 lakh applications have been received through the platform so far, with the majority already resolved.
In nearly 7,000 cases, objections were raised regarding administrative decisions, prompting the state government to order reviews.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary noted that if a complaint remains unresolved for 30 days, the matter is automatically escalated, and the Chief Minister's Office initiates action against the concerned officials on the 31st day.
The Chief Minister said the Bihar government is committed to making the state self-reliant by generating employment opportunities through startups and industrial expansion.
He stressed that Bihar has historically been a centre of knowledge and learning, and efforts are underway to ensure students can access quality higher education within the state itself.
Welcoming Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary acknowledged the Union Minister's support in strengthening the Railway and IT sectors and the startup ecosystem.
He reiterated that the state government would extend all possible assistance to empower young entrepreneurs and technology innovators.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.