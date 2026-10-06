Bihar teachers, graduates will vote for change in MLC polls: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that teachers and graduates in Bihar, whom he described as among the most aware and educated sections of society, would vote for change and improvement in the state in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) graduate and teacher constituencies elections.

Kishor made the remarks while campaigning in Patna for his party's candidate ahead of the MLC elections scheduled for October 23. Jan Suraaj has fielded Anuj Kumar Singh from the Patna Graduate constituency, setting up a direct contest against the NDA/JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar.

Speaking to IANS, Kishor said the political change that he claimed began in Bankipur would continue and asserted that people would not accept the government led by Samrat Choudhary.