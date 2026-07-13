Bihar studies Uttar Pradesh’s school reform model to boost learning outcomes, NEP 2020 implementation

Bihar is exploring education reforms introduced in Uttar Pradesh, including the Composite School Model and Catch-up Learning Programme, as it seeks to improve learning outcomes and strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The move follows discussions between education officials from the two states on adopting proven practices in school education.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said the state government is keen to study Uttar Pradesh's initiatives, particularly those focused on making better use of existing school infrastructure and providing targeted academic support to students with learning gaps.

The Composite School Model, implemented in Uttar Pradesh, integrates multiple stages of schooling, from primary to senior secondary, within a single campus or administrative unit. The model aims to optimise infrastructure and teaching resources while ensuring smoother academic progression for students.

The state is also examining Uttar Pradesh's Catch-up Learning Programme, which focuses on helping students recover foundational literacy and numeracy skills lost due to learning gaps. The initiative uses competency-based assessments and targeted classroom interventions to bring students up to grade-level learning. These objectives align with NEP 2020's emphasis on foundational learning and improving educational outcomes.

According to Tiwari, Bihar's interest lies in adapting successful practices rather than replicating them entirely. The state will assess how these models can be tailored to Bihar's educational needs and administrative structure while complementing ongoing reforms in government schools.

The development comes as Bihar continues to roll out a series of education reforms. In recent weeks, the state announced the 'Mera School, Mera Swabhiman' campaign to encourage community participation in government schools and has sought increased central assistance for strengthening school infrastructure under Samagra Shiksha. The government has also reiterated its focus on improving classroom teaching, teacher support and academic standards.