Bihar: Student Justice Satyagraha begins in Patna, demanding TRE-4 notification

Patna: A Student Justice Satyagraha began on Tuesday at the Gardanibagh protest site in Patna, with students raising several demands related to government recruitment examinations and teacher appointments.

The protest, led by student leader Dilip Kumar, focuses on the immediate release of the BPSC TRE‑4 recruitment advertisement, with protesters demanding that the recruitment process be conducted through a single‑stage examination.

Dilip Kumar said students would stage a peaceful sit‑in at Gardanibagh for three days. If the TRE‑4 advertisement is not issued during this period, he announced that an indefinite hunger strike would begin on August 21.