Bihar STET 2026 dummy admit card out today, correction window opens till September 30

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the dummy admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on September 25 afternoon. Candidates who completed their application and paid the examination fee by September 22 will be able to download the dummy admit card through the STET registration portal.
The dummy admit card is being issued to allow candidates to check their application details before the final admit card is released. The correction window will remain open from September 25 to September 30.
Candidates will need to log in using their User ID and password and check their personal, academic, category and paper details. Any errors should be corrected within the window. Candidates whose correction results in an additional examination fee will also have to pay the difference by September 30.
Bihar STET 2026 exam date
The STET 2026 examination is expected to begin in the first week of November. BSEB has not yet announced the detailed exam schedule or centre-wise dates. The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test.
The STET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the secondary and senior secondary levels in Bihar government schools.
Bihar STET 2026 exam pattern
The examination will have two papers.
Paper I: Classes 9 and 10
Paper II: Classes 11 and 12
Questions: 150 MCQs per paper
Marks: 150
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Mode: Computer-based test
Negative marking: None
Each paper will have 100 questions related to the subject selected by the candidate and 50 questions covering teaching art and other skills.
Bihar STET eligibility
For Paper I, candidates generally need a relevant bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks along with a B.Ed degree.
For Paper II, candidates need the relevant postgraduate qualification with the prescribed marks and a B.Ed degree. The eligibility requirements vary by subject, with Computer Science having a separate requirement.
The prescribed age range is 21 to 37 years, with relaxation for reserved categories. Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, BC and Divyang categories are also eligible for a five per cent relaxation in the prescribed qualifying marks, subject to the applicable rules.
How to download Bihar STET dummy admit card
Candidates can follow these steps once the link is activated:
Visit the Bihar STET registration portal.
Log in using the User ID and password.
Click on the dummy admit card link.
Download the admit card.
Check the personal, academic, category and paper details.
Submit corrections, if required, before September 30.
Pay any additional fee applicable after a correction.
Save the confirmation of the correction for future reference.
The final STET admit card will be issued separately. Candidates should therefore not treat the dummy admit card as the final examination hall ticket.
Bihar STET 2026 application
The BSEB opened applications on August 17 and extended the last date to September 22. The dummy admit card schedule follows the completion of this application process.
Candidates should check the details carefully because the September 25-30 window is specifically meant for correcting information before the final admit card is prepared.
What after Bihar STET Dummy Admit Card 2026?
After downloading the Bihar STET 2026 dummy admit card, candidates should check all details carefully and make corrections, if required, by September 30.
The correction window will remain open from September 25 to September 30, 2026. Candidates who find errors in their name, category, subject or other application details can make the required changes through the STET registration portal. If a correction leads to an additional examination fee, the fee must also be paid within the correction window.
The dummy admit card is not the final admit card. BSEB will issue the final examination admit card separately before the Bihar STET 2026 exam. Candidates should therefore keep checking the official STET portal for the final admit card and examination schedule.
The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have two papers, with Paper 1 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 9 and 10 and Paper 2 for Classes 11 and 12. Each paper will carry 150 questions for 150 marks.
Candidates should also keep their application details and login credentials safe, as these will be required to access subsequent examination updates, including the final admit card.