Bihar STET 2026 dummy admit card out today, correction window opens till September 30

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the dummy admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on September 25 afternoon. Candidates who completed their application and paid the examination fee by September 22 will be able to download the dummy admit card through the STET registration portal.

The dummy admit card is being issued to allow candidates to check their application details before the final admit card is released. The correction window will remain open from September 25 to September 30.

Candidates will need to log in using their User ID and password and check their personal, academic, category and paper details. Any errors should be corrected within the window. Candidates whose correction results in an additional examination fee will also have to pay the difference by September 30.