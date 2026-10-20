Bihar STET 2026 admit card released, CBT exams from October 25

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the examination portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 20, 2026. Candidates must check their individual admit cards for the examination date, shift, reporting time and centre details.
The STET is an eligibility examination for candidates seeking to teach secondary and higher secondary classes in Bihar. Paper 1 covers teaching eligibility for Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is for Classes 11 and 12.
How to download the Bihar STET 2026 admit card
Candidates can access their hall tickets by following these steps:
Visit the Bihar STET registration portal.
Open the STET 2026 admit card link.
Log in using the required application credentials.
View and download the admit card.
Take a printout for the examination.
Candidates should verify their personal details, photograph, examination date, shift and centre address after downloading the document. Any discrepancy should be reported to the examination authorities before the test.
What candidates should know
The examination will be conducted in multiple sessions over the announced period. Candidates should follow the reporting time and instructions printed on their respective hall tickets.
A printed copy of the admit card is required for entry to the examination centre. Candidates should also carry a valid photo identity document and check the examination-day instructions before travelling to their allotted centre.
The board has advised candidates to rely on its official website and examination portal for further updates regarding the test.