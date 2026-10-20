Bihar STET 2026 admit card released, CBT exams from October 25

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the examination portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 20, 2026. Candidates must check their individual admit cards for the examination date, shift, reporting time and centre details.

The STET is an eligibility examination for candidates seeking to teach secondary and higher secondary classes in Bihar. Paper 1 covers teaching eligibility for Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is for Classes 11 and 12.