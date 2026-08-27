Bihar to open All-Women’s University with female leadership, staff and students, says CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Bihar (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced that the state will establish a women's university where all key positions, including Vice-Chancellor, professors and employees, will be held by women, with only female students enrolled.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Samriddh Mahila-Samriddh Bihar' campaign in Patna, CM Choudhary said the initiative aims to strengthen women's education, employment and economic independence. "From the Vice-Chancellor to professors, employees and students, all will be women in this university," the Chief Minister said.

The event, organised by the Rural Development Department, saw the launch of several women-centric initiatives, including the transfer of Rs 600 crore to 5 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana through DBT.

CM Choudhary said, "The government has set a target of providing employment opportunities to 1 crore women and turning 1 crore women into 'Lakhpati Didis' through activities in sectors such as animal husbandry, manufacturing and services". He said the state aims to install solar panels at the houses of 10 lakh Jeevika Didis by March 31 to promote clean energy use and financial empowerment.

The Chief Minister also congratulated 7,376 women selected as government nurses through the Bihar Public Service Commission recruitment process, calling it a significant step towards increasing women's representation in government jobs. He further said, "The government is focusing on women's higher education and will provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to 1,000 women pursuing PhD studies".

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that educated and self-reliant women are the foundation of a developed and prosperous Bihar, emphasising the need to provide girls with quality education, skills and better opportunities.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a G+6 science block and auditorium at Magadh Mahila College in Patna. He also interacted with students and discussed their academic needs, aspirations and suggestions.

Addressing the gathering, CM Choudhary said, "The progress of women is the progress of Bihar. Providing quality education, modern facilities and opportunities to daughters and sisters is essential for building a developed Bihar."

He said the government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure in higher education institutions. The new science block at Magadh Mahila College will provide students with better facilities for science education, research and career opportunities.

CM Choudhary said the state government is working towards ensuring women's education, safety, respect and self-reliance. He also highlighted initiatives such as the Chief Minister Girls PhD Fellowship Scheme and the Student Credit Card Scheme to support students in higher education.

He assured students that their suggestions and problems would be addressed, adding that the government has launched the Student Support Portal where students can register their issues and suggestions, which would be resolved within a fixed timeframe.