The Bihar Education Department has launched a free evening-class programme for students of Classes 9 to 12 across all 38 district headquarters, offering additional academic support in five subjects, including Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Named 'Sankalp Sandhya', the initiative began on November 17, with selected government schools serving as centres for the additional classes. The programme will run until March 31, 2027, and is intended primarily for students who require academic support, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have access to private tuition.

Under the programme, classes will be held daily from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. Students will receive additional instruction in English, Mathematics, Science, Computer Science and AI. The sessions will also help students complete homework, clarify subject-related doubts and prepare for examinations.

In Patna, three government schools have been selected as centres: Patna Collegiate Higher Secondary School in Dariyapur Gola, Bankipur Government Girls Higher Secondary School near Golghar and Baldev Higher Secondary School in Danapur.

More than 100 students attended the inaugural session at Patna Collegiate School. Regional Deputy Director of Education Amit Kumar and Patna District Education Officer Saraswati Kumari were present at the inauguration.

The department plans to use existing school infrastructure, including smart boards and other digital teaching resources, to conduct the sessions.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari introduced the initiative with the objective of improving learning outcomes through better utilisation of government school facilities and community participation. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department C K Anil said the programme would provide students with additional academic guidance through the end of the current academic session.