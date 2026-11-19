The Bihar Education Department has launched a free evening-class programme for students of Classes 9 to 12 across all 38 district headquarters, offering additional academic support in five subjects, including Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Named 'Sankalp Sandhya', the initiative began on November 17, with selected government schools serving as centres for the additional classes. The programme will run until March 31, 2027, and is intended primarily for students who require academic support, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have access to private tuition.
Under the programme, classes will be held daily from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. Students will receive additional instruction in English, Mathematics, Science, Computer Science and AI. The sessions will also help students complete homework, clarify subject-related doubts and prepare for examinations.
In Patna, three government schools have been selected as centres: Patna Collegiate Higher Secondary School in Dariyapur Gola, Bankipur Government Girls Higher Secondary School near Golghar and Baldev Higher Secondary School in Danapur.
More than 100 students attended the inaugural session at Patna Collegiate School. Regional Deputy Director of Education Amit Kumar and Patna District Education Officer Saraswati Kumari were present at the inauguration.
The department plans to use existing school infrastructure, including smart boards and other digital teaching resources, to conduct the sessions.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari introduced the initiative with the objective of improving learning outcomes through better utilisation of government school facilities and community participation. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department C K Anil said the programme would provide students with additional academic guidance through the end of the current academic session.
Teachers and retired officials to participate
Serving government school teachers will conduct the additional classes and receive an extra honorarium for their work. They will also be eligible for one compensatory leave for every three days of engagement under the programme.
The department has invited retired teachers and government officials to volunteer as instructors. Retired officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) and Bihar Education Service (BES), among other government services, can participate, provided they are below 70 years of age and obtain temporary permission from the District Education Officer.
Retired officers volunteering under the scheme will not receive an honorarium. They may also register through the Vidyanjali platform, the Ministry of Education's initiative for facilitating volunteer participation in government schools.
School principals have been instructed to maintain records of participating students, including their names, classes, subjects and contact details. Registration information must be submitted to the concerned authorities by the 24th of every month.
District Education Officers will supervise the programme, with District Magistrates authorised to issue further implementation instructions.
The initiative places additional emphasis on Computer Science and AI alongside conventional school subjects, reflecting the department's intention to introduce students to emerging areas of technology while addressing existing academic gaps.
The classes are free of cost and will operate within selected government schools in each district headquarters. The department will rely on existing infrastructure and voluntary participation from retired professionals to extend academic support beyond regular school hours.