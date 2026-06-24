Bihar revises school timings amid heatwave; new schedule to remain in place till June 30

The Bihar Education Department has revised school timings across the state in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, with all government schools set to function from 6.30 am to 12.30 pm until June 30, 2026. The revised schedule came into effect on June 22 and applies to primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary institutions.

The decision was announced by the Directorate of Secondary Education to protect students from rising temperatures while ensuring that classroom teaching continues with minimal disruption. The department has instructed all schools to strictly adhere to the new timings during the period.

Under the revised arrangement, schools will begin at 6.30 am. Morning assembly and prayer sessions will be conducted between 6.30 am and 7 am, following which regular classes will commence. Teaching sessions will be organised in periods of 40 minutes each throughout the day.

For primary and middle school students, the recess and mid-day meal break will be observed from 9 am to 9.40 am. The final teaching session will conclude at 12.20 pm, followed by a 10-minute review period during which teachers will recap lessons, assess homework, and prepare academic plans for the following day.

According to the Education Department, the move has been necessitated by the intense summer heat being experienced across several parts of Bihar. By shifting classes to the cooler morning hours, authorities hope to minimise students' exposure to extreme temperatures and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The department has also empowered District Magistrates (DMs) to take additional measures based on local weather conditions. If temperatures rise further or heatwave conditions worsen, DMs may modify school operations, alter schedules, or implement other precautionary measures deemed necessary to safeguard students and staff.

The decision comes amid a broader trend of states revising school schedules in response to extreme weather events. In recent months, several states have either shortened school hours or temporarily suspended classes as temperatures crossed 44 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.

The Education Department is expected to review the situation at the end of June before deciding whether the revised timings need to be extended.